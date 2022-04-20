Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Increases By 29.1%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 999,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 664,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

