Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Declines By 20.6%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,175,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

