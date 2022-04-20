Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Grows By 29.2%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAA by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in IAA by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in IAA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAA. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

