Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 22.2%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LINK opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
