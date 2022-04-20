Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 22.2%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LINK opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.