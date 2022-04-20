Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Grows By 26.6%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 183,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 151,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,742. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.24. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LSEA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.