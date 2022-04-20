Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Grows By 30.1%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 776,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $121.65 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

