Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Drops By 20.0%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCVT stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

