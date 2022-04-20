Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rises By 29.0%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,500. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.