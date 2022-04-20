Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Increases By 29.4%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

RNDB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 35,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.84. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

