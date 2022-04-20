Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 19.7%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.
EDTXF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.93.
