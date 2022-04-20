Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 19.7%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

EDTXF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

