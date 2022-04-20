Short Interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Rises By 21.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.