Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Decreases By 21.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,370,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 38,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. 571,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,520,318. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

