SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.25

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1867602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBEA. DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

