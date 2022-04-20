Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $6.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 1,296,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,521. The company has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

