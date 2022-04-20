Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 3.9% Following Earnings Beat

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $138.82 and last traded at $136.80. 9,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 936,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.42.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

