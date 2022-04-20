Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,723. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

