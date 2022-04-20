SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.