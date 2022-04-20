SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

