Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $125.89.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.