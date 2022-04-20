SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post sales of $369.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.50 million. SLM reported sales of $331.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after acquiring an additional 652,411 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 8.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SLM by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 424,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

