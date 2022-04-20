Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.01. 85,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,633. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.62.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.34.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

