SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.96

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 959829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.