Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLSSF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

