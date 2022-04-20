Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

SLDB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 2,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

