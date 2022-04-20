Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 478 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.21.

UPST stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,588,764. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

