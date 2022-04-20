Souders Financial Advisors Has $363,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $27.51 on Wednesday, reaching $644.66. 22,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,577. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.08 and a 200 day moving average of $722.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

