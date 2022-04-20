Souders Financial Advisors Sells 30,412 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,824. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

