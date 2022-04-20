SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.23. SouthState posted earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SouthState stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

