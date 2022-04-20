SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.99

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 11300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

