SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Shares Set to Split on Friday, April 22nd

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSEARCA LOWC opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $134.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

