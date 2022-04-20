SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is GenTrust LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $87,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,676,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 259,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,800. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72.

