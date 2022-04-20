SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,724.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 286,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,800. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

