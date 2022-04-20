SpeedCash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, SpeedCash has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $6,431.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

