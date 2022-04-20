Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 97.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SPX stock opened at £126.10 ($164.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £122.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £107.85 ($140.32) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($224.11).

In other news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £125 ($162.63) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($256,960.71). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($160.03), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($854,726.78).

SPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($136.61) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($176.81) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($170.70) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £122.02 ($158.76).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

