Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $$162.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $191.10. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $145.66 and a one year high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

