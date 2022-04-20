Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 434,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand; and flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. It also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com; produces premium wine under the Copa di Vino brand; and offers premium Pulpoloco Sangria.

