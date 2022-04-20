Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $137.41

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.41, but opened at $131.57. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $126.39, with a volume of 52,512 shares traded.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.34.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.