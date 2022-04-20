Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 558.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $954.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

