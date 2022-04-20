SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

