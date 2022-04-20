SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,200. The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 55340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSEZY. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

