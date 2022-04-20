St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 17,550 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. 14,373,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.