St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 5,445 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 8.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after acquiring an additional 253,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.14. 115,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,802. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.48 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.