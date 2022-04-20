St. Louis Trust Co Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Commerce Bancshares makes up 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

