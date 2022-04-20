St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 3,668 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $237.40. 46,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $242.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

