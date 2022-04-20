St. Louis Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,121 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 56,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 157,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,607,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

