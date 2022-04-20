STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $113.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. 297,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

