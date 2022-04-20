Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.06 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

