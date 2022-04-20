Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 80,393 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $49.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.