StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.65. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 305,655 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GASS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

