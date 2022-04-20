Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.34. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

