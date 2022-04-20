StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

ONTX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

